Designs unveiled for two new 'state-of-the-art' Leeds hospitals

The first design concepts for two new hospitals at the Leeds General Infirmary have been unveiled.

They are inspired by the Yorkshire landscape, are set to deliver a range of adult health services and will be the new home of the Leeds Children's Hospital.

Designs are inspired by the Yorkshire fells and dales.

Eight-year-old Mia Casey, who had heart surgery at Leeds Children’s Hospital in 2015, was a guest of honour at the unveiling of the plans. Mia’s mother, Vicky, healthcare architect at BDP’s Leeds studio, is one of those who worked on the new designs. She says it is a project close to her heart.

Former Leeds and Liverpool football star Dominic Matteo was also there, having received lifesaving treatment at Leeds General Infirmary for a brain tumour in 2019.

From my point of view the care at the hospital is second to none. I can’t praise the hospital enough. It was absolutely amazing from top to bottom. Everyone was so friendly and compassionate and made me feel at ease and I’m really pleased that along with excellent new facilities for patients there’s also an emphasis staff well-being in the new designs. Dominic Matteo

The development of a new adults’ hospital, along with a new home for Leeds Children’s Hospital, is set to be one of the most significant healthcare projects in the UK and will support people across the region.

A central island garden is set to provide outside space for patients, staff and visitors.

The designs will now be developed over the next 12-18 months.

2023 When construction on the new hospitals is set to get underway

The plans explained

A brand-new Leeds Children’s Hospital (LCH) will bring all clinical services for children and young people under one roof. There will be highly specialised services in areas including cancer treatment, neurology, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplantation and congenital heart surgery.

A new Maternity Centre will incorporate maternity and neonatal services on one site. This will give expectant mothers more choice about how they give birth, helping to make sure they are able to stay with their new babies.

The new adults’ hospital will create a state-of-the art facility, supporting patients with all aspects of their care, from those attending for an outpatient appointment or a day case surgical procedure, to those needing our most advanced specialist care and support to recover from critical illness or injury.

A 24-bed extension to the critical care unit will provide extra capacity for treating patients and a new ambulatory Imaging unit will help with diagnostics.

A new diagnostic imaging department is expected to be at the heart of the hospital. It will support streamlined patient flows and make full use of digital technology to support virtual clinics and self-check-in.

Julian Hartley, Chief Executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The building of our two new hospitals is the most important development in Leeds city centre for a generation. And, in terms of hospital-based healthcare, it’s the most important development in the city centre since 1868, when Leeds General Infirmary was first built.

It’s wonderful to see that BDP has listened to the feedback we’ve given them and have come up with these concept designs that are thoroughly patient focussed, and which place patient and staff wellbeing at the heart of our new hospitals. These concept designs give extensive access to daylight and greenery, and not only do they maximise wellness, but they also bring something of the dales into the city centre.

These inspirational designs will see not only the creation of world class medical and research facilities, but also the creation of a landmark public building, of real architectural quality, of which Leeds can truly be proud.”