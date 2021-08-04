Hull's Humber Street Sesh cancelled

Hull's Humber Street Sesh will not go ahead this year.

The one day festival has been going since 2012 and usually attracts up to 30,000 visitors to the marina to celebrate the city's creative talent. It was due to take place on 18 September.

Organisers say it is with a "heavy heart" that they have had to cancel the event.

They say multiple issues, including financial loss from the effects of the pandemic and a rejection from the Cultural Recovery Fund, coupled with staffing uncertainties and delays to flood defence work on the site, has lead to the decision.

People who already have tickets to the event are set to receive a refund in due course.