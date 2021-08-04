Tributes paid to North Yorkshire Police officer who died in motorbike crash

The devastated family of a North Yorkshire Police officer who died following a fatal collision have paid tribute to their "wonderful son and brother."

On Sunday 18 July, Patrick Casey, 29, was involved in a collision on the B1222 between Sherburn in Elmet and Cawood.

Emergency services attended but Patrick was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation was launched.

Patrick, who lived in Hull, leaves behind his parents, brother, sister, nephew, many close friends, loved ones and colleagues from both his time with the police and his former role within the Army Air Corp.

In a tribute to Patrick, his family have said: “He was an absolutely wonderful son and brother, our rock, like a best friend”. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

His family have today paid tribute to him:

“Pat was an absolutely wonderful son and brother. The middle child of three, he was our rock, like a best friend.

“We were, and always will be, incredibly proud of him.

“Unfortunately, Pat passed away whilst doing one of his life’s greatest loves, riding his motorbike – something he loved to do whenever he got a spare moment.

“As well as his motorbike, the other things in life that made Pat happy were his family, friends and watching his favourite rugby team Hull Kingston Rovers.

“He had just started out his career in policing having joined North Yorkshire Police in September 2020, after 10 years with the army.

“He spoke regularly about what he had achieved that day, and according to his colleagues, he was incredibly passionate about helping people, especially the vulnerable.

“Since losing him, we have been absolutely heartbroken and lost without him. He’s left behind a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

“But we have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from family and friends of both ours and Pats. We know he will be missed by so many.

“We can 100% say that heaven has prematurely gained the brightest of new stars.

“Rest in peace Tricky.”

Patrick Casey sadly died riding his motorbike – something his family said was one of his "greatest loves." Credit: North Yorkshire Police

This was a tragic incident which has taken the life of a motorcyclist and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision. Major Collision Investigator Laura Cleary, North Yorkshire Police

Anyone with any information about the collision is being urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.