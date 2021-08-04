'We need a miracle': eviction notices served on Oulton estate set for demolition

Play video

Video report by Katie Oscroft

Eviction notices have been served on residents of a former mining community in Leeds, three years after neighbours began a fight to save their homes from being bulldozed.

Linda Elsworth and Cindy Readman, who live on the affected Oulton estate, have been told they have to find somewhere else to live by 1 December.

When we all get split up I don't know what's going to happen. You lose your support network, it's live having your family torn apart. Linda Elsworth, resident

Residents have spent years trying to stop plans to tear down these historic miners homes.

Two years ago they thought they had won when Leeds Council blocked the developers plans.

But their campaign ended with a government ruling that the estate, built in the 1950s, could be knocked down.

An extensive survey in early 2020 found that there was significant structural damage to 15 properties. All other properties on the estate are expected to continue to deteriorate. It is likely that more will need to be vacated in the near future. Pemberstone, developers

There is now an appeal for Leeds Council to step in to buy and refurbish the homes to boost its housing stock.

At the eleventh hour there is always the option for the council to offer this community more than just sympathy and it has a programme where it wishes to achieve 300 new council houses each year. We want them to consider this estate as a refurbishment project to deliver 70 of that target. Councillor Stewart Golton, Lib Dem, Leeds Council

A meeting is being held this evening (4 August), where the idea is set to be put to council leaders.

The council says it is committed to working with residents and wants to maximise the amount of affordable housing on-site for existing tenants, as the current private owners scheme progresses.