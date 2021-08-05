Family pay tribute to 'kind popular and sociable man' murdered in Lincoln

The family of a man who died after being was found injured in a Lincoln street have paid tribute to him.

Darren Munnelly, who was 46 years old was found suffering a serious head injury on Carr Street on Sunday 25 July. He was taken to hospital for treatment but could not be saved.

His family have described him as a friendly, popular and sociable man who was so kind to others.

In a statement the family said: "He was a really enthusiastic cook, and he put this to good use at the start of the pandemic. With so many people forced to remain in their own homes, Darren would cook a variety of things – curries, cottage pies, Irish soda bread, muffins – and then deliver them himself across Lincoln to help people out.

“He never told anyone he was doing it, but wanted it to be a surprise. After cooking the food, he’d put it in a backpack, get on his bike and deliver it. That was the mark of him – so generous, and so thoughtful to other people, such as in October 2017 when he raised £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support by completing Go Sober for October.

He was such an outgoing, well-liked person who could liven up any party and was a lot of fun. He was also so proud of his Irish roots."

A man has appeared in court charged with his murder.

The family said they would like to thank everyone for their 'generosity, love and support.'

They added:"Since Darren’s death, the support we’ve received from the local community has been amazing with so many cards, text messages and flowers.

“Darren will always be missed. He was irreplaceable.”