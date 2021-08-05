The number of passengers travelling through our regions airports in the last 12 months has dropped significantly compared to the same time the year before.

Leeds and Bradford Airpot has seen a decrease of nearly 90 per cent while Humberside have seen passenger numbers fall by 85 per cent.

It comes as changes to travel rules were announced overnight (Wednesday 24 July). Fully vaccinated passengers will no longer have to quarantine after returning from France and the number of countries on the green list will rise from 29 to 36.

Ashleigh Pederson, from Earl Travel, said she can understand why people are not travelling at the minute.

Independent travel agent Sharon May says adding more tourist destinations such as Dubai to the amber list will be a boost.

She said the industry still needs some support but they are seeing progress and things are starting to happen.

She added it may be too late for some companies but it was definitely 'progress in the right direction.'