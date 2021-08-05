An investigating is underway after a customer at a bar in Scarborough had his hair set alight in an 'unprovoked attack'.

It happened at the Mist bar on St Thomas Street just before 1am on Monday 2nd August.

North Yorkshire Police said a man set fire to another's hair while they were both standing in the bar area near to the front entrance.

He suffered hair loss but was not seriously hurt.

Investigating officer PC Liam Cromack said: “This was a highly unusual and completely unprovoked assault on another man who was simply trying to enjoy his night out.

“Thankfully, due to the quick thinking of some nearby bystanders, no permanent injury was caused to the victim.

“I am appealing to anybody who may know who is responsible for this assault to come forward with information.”

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.