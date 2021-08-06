Body of Huddersfield diver recovered after he went missing near Isles of Scilly

Credit: Rob Dalby, who worked for Kirklees Council for 23 years, got into difficulties while diving with his wife on a trip he had booked for her 40th birthday.

The body of a man from Huddersfield who went missing while diving near the Isles of Scilly has been recovered.

Devon and Cornwall Police, with the assistance of a specialist diving vessel, located Rob Dalby on 4 August, one week after he got into difficulties underwater.

55-year-old Rob was diving with his wife Melanie Dalby and friends. He had booked the trip to celebrate Melanie's 40th birthday.

On the 28 July Rob got into difficulties and failed to resurface on a dive. The circumstances of what happened have been described by Melanie as “a nightmare”.

Investigations are currently being carried out to investigate and determine the cause of events that led to the loss of Rob’s life.

Rob was an experienced diver and had assisted on several cave diving expeditions. He worked for Kirklees council for 23 years.

Rob was a good and loyal friend, loving and caring husband and an all round gentlemen. In stature and in personality he was larger than life. He was one of a kind. He would literally do anything to help anyone at home, for friends and at work. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the honour and the privilege to know him. Melanie Dalby, Rob's wife

Melanie Dalby says she wants to thank the Coastguard, the RNLI and Devon & Cornwall Police for their efforts.