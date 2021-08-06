Funeral of Chesterfield Legend Ernie Moss takes place

The funeral of Chesterfield legend Ernie Moss took place this afternoon.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the club's ground to pay their respects to the Spireites greatest ever goals scorer.

He made over 450 appearances during three spells for his home club during three spells and scored 192 goals.

Moss also played for Lincoln, Doncaster, Scarborough and Mansfield over a 20-year career.

Ernie was 71 when died last month after living with Pick's disease - a form of dementia - for more than fifteen years.

Credit: PA

Ernie was diagnosed with Pick's Disease, a form of Dementia, in 2014 and the club celebrated several "Ernie Moss" days to raise money for dementia charities.

His family believe the illness was caused by his heading of the ball over his long and successful career.