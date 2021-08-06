Pregnant women in our region urged to get Covid vaccine

Pregnant women across the region are being urged to get the Covid vaccine.

Concerns have been raised that some pregnant women may be putting themselves at risk of falling seriously ill with Covid-19 because they are worried about getting vaccinated.

Since May more than 170 expectant mums have been admitted to hospitals across the country with the virus, with almost all of them being unvaccinated.

Pregnant people are being urged to get the vaccine as Covid can be dangerous for both pregnant women and their babies. Credit: ITV News

In Bradford pop-up clinics have been launched, alongside routine antenatal clinics to encourage more women to take up the vaccine.

Pop-up clinics in our region are opening up to encourage expectant mothers to get vaccinated. Credit: ITV Calendar

Meanwhile in Hull women are being urged to get their jab booked.

Professor of Obstetrics and Maternal medicine Asma Khalil says the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and does not harm the mother or baby or cause miscarriage or stillbirths.

We have date from more than 130,000 thousand pregnant women from the United States who received either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and there have been no safety concerns. Asma Khalil, Royal College of Obstetricians

Studies have shown the vaccine is not harmful to mothers or their babies. Credit: PA Images

Professor Asma did understand the hesitancy in pregnant women taking up the vaccine having not been part of the initial trials.

However, with data now available she is encouraging those who are pregnant to get booked in.

We now have the data including 50,000 women in the UK that shows it's safe, it's not associated with harm to the mother or baby. It is becoming more important to get a vaccine with cases increasing and the easing of restrictions. Asma Khalil, Royal College of Obstetricians

Play video

Research published last week revealed that more than 99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated.

Is COVID-19 disease serious in pregnancy?

The overall risk from COVID-19 disease in pregnant women and their new babies is low, in later pregnancy some women may become seriously unwell and need hospital treatment.

Pregnant women with COVID-19 have a higher risk of intensive care admission than women of the same age who are not pregnant.

Women with COVID-19 disease are also 2 to 3 times more likely to have their babies early than women without COVID-19.

Risk factors for pregnant women

If you have underlying medical conditions such as:

immune problems

diabetes

high blood pressure

heart disease

asthma

Or if you are:

overweight

over the age 35

in your third trimester of pregnancy (over 28 weeks)

of black and Asian minority ethnic background

You are at more risk from Covid than women of the same age who are not pregnant.

Getting pregnant

There is no need to avoid pregnancy after COVID-19 vaccination. There is no evidence that Covid-19 vaccines have any effect on fertility or your chances of becoming pregnant.

If you are pregnant

COVID-19 vaccines offer pregnant women the best protection against COVID-19 disease which can be serious in later pregnancy for some women.

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will give you good protection. You need the second dose to get longer lasting protection. You do not need to delay this second dose.

If you have already had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine without suffering any serious side effects, you can have your second dose with the same vaccine when this is offered.

Breastfeeding

The benefits of breastfeeding are well-known.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that the vaccines can be received whilst breastfeeding. This is in line with recommendations from the USA and the World Health Organization.

Side effects

Like all medicines, vaccines can cause common side effects. It may be helpful to make sure you know what to expect after you have the vaccine, especially if you have had your baby or have other children to look after.

The NHS advises people who are vaccinated continue to follow current national guidance including social distancing and wearing a mask.