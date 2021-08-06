Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton considers himself 'fortunate' that his testicular cancer diagnosis was made at an early stage.

The 45 year went under the knife last month to remove a cancerous tumour after it was discovered in the summer.

Appleton described the procedure as 'routine' and took around 10 days away from management to recover.

The Imps boss has been back with his squad for a few weeks and speaking for the first time since his operation, he spoke how he considers himself one of the lucky ones.

He said,' Hopefully the problem has been dealt with. I can be one of the fortunate ones who was fortunate enough to see it early and get it dealt with and get back to, what some people see, as doing what I do best.'

Lincoln open their 2021/22 season away at Gillingham on Saturday.