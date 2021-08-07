"It broke my heart to see an old lady leant against a post" says campaigner
Around 50 people have staged a protest against the removal of seats at a shopping centre in Leeds. They brought their own fold-up chairs for a sit-in at the main precinct in Bramley.
22 benches were removed by the site's new owners during improvement works and only eight have been put back.
One campaigner, Colette Milligan, says it broke her heart when she saw elderly people with nowhere to sit while doing their shopping:
900 residents have formed a campaign group called A Place to Sit. This is the sixth weekend their sit-in has taken place. 1000 residents have also signed a petition demanding that the 22 benches are put back as soon as possible.
LPC, which took over managing Bramley Shopping Centre earlier this year, says the company has been focusing on improving the public areas of the precinct to make it more modern and attractive and since then it has been consulting with shoppers, tenants and councillors:
Protesters from the A Place to Sit group are also calling on the national retailers, who trade at the site, to back the campaign on behalf of their shoppers.