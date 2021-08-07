"It broke my heart to see an old lady leant against a post" says campaigner

Around 50 people have staged a protest against the removal of seats at a shopping centre in Leeds. They brought their own fold-up chairs for a sit-in at the main precinct in Bramley.

Around 50 people arrived on Saturday morning with home made placards Credit: ITV News Calendar

22 benches were removed by the site's new owners during improvement works and only eight have been put back.

One campaigner, Colette Milligan, says it broke her heart when she saw elderly people with nowhere to sit while doing their shopping:

It's terrible. The first time I came on here when the benches had been removed, it broke my heart to see an old lady leant against a post. It was just so sad to see it. Colette Milligan, campaigner.

Play video

900 residents have formed a campaign group called A Place to Sit. This is the sixth weekend their sit-in has taken place. 1000 residents have also signed a petition demanding that the 22 benches are put back as soon as possible.

It's really changed the dynamic of the shopping centre. It's become rather soulless without the social interaction that went on at the seats and the opportunity for people to mix. It really tackled loneliness in people because shopping is a real leisure experience and we've lost some of the impact that has on people's health and wellbeing. Councillor Kevin Ritchie, Bramley and Stanningley Ward.

Play video

LPC, which took over managing Bramley Shopping Centre earlier this year, says the company has been focusing on improving the public areas of the precinct to make it more modern and attractive and since then it has been consulting with shoppers, tenants and councillors:

When we removed the benches, we said we were looking at what would best suit the needs of the centre and we conducted on-site surveys to see where benches would be best located to ensure health and safety needs are met. We have agreed the best locations for eight benches. In addition, we have given our tenants the option to extend their premises by applying for a licence for outside seating. LPC spokesperson

Protesters from the A Place to Sit group are also calling on the national retailers, who trade at the site, to back the campaign on behalf of their shoppers.