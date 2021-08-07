Police appeal for information after Halifax murder inquiry launched

A murder investigation is underway into the death of a man in Halifax.

An injured man, believed to be in his 20s, was found in Myrtle Avenue in the town by police officers at around 8.57am today (Saturday 7 August).

He was taken to hospital for treatment but could not be saved.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:"The male who is believed to be in his twenties, was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.His family is being supported by specially trained officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation." Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the team on 101 or via the website.