Police called out to collision find man dying in middle of Huddersfield road

An investigation is underway after a man was found dying in the middle of the road in Huddersfield.

Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Blackmoorfoot Road in the town in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 7 August) where they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police have sealed off a main road in Crosland Moor.

West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:"At 3.41am today (Saturday), police were called to a report of a road traffic collision in Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield. Officers attended and found a male lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The road is currently closed while enquiries into the man’s death continue.”