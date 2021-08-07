Police investigate 'serious sexual assault' of woman in Huddersfield

An investigation is underway after a woman was raped in a snicket off a Huddersfield Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

The alleged assault close to Elmwood Avenue and Belmont Close was reported to West Yorkshire police just after 5am. The area has since been taped off by officers.

It's understood a female resident of Claremont House, which is situated just a few yards next to the snicket, heard the commotion and contacted police.

Police investigations are underway.

West Yorkshire Police said they are investigation the ''serious sexual assault';

"Police are investigating an allegation of a serious sexual assault in Huddersfield. The incident was reported to police at 5.05am and is believed to have occurred in a ginnel off Elmwood Avenue.''

The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

A police cordon is in place as police enquiries continue.