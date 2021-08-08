Police are are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage to track down a cold-caller who sexually assaulted a woman in Sleaford.

Officers were called to a property in the Mareham Lane area at around 2.30pm on Friday, August 6, after a man inappropriately touched the woman before exposing himself.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, was offering gardening services when the incident took place.

He is described as being around five feet, eight inches tall, with dark brown hair.

The woman says he was wearing grey/brown trousers and tanned shoes with laces, and was driving a white flatbed truck.

Officers are urging anyone to come forward who may have seen the man or the car in the town and surrounding villages, such as Osbournby and Threekingham.