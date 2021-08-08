Investigation launched into death of woman outside Leeds railway station

British Transport Police detectives are investigating the death of a woman outside Leeds railway station in the early hours of this morning.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after they were called to Wellington Street, outside Leeds railway station, at around 1.50am on Sunday morning.

Paramedics also attended, however sadly a woman was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The British Transport Police are still working to establish the full circumstances behind the woman's death.

DI Gary Pinner is urging people to come forward.

"A full and thorough investigation into the incident is now underway. We're appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area around the time before the incident occurred, as well as anyone who has any footage caught on a mobile phone or CCTV camera."