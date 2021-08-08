The Worksop man who dipped in ice 100 times in 100 days for charity

Play video

A man from Worskop has raised more than £6,500 for the Royal British Legion after completing a 100 day Ice challenge.

Mark Walker, from Worksop, was inspired to take up the challenge by Captain Tom.

In April, Captain Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, urged people to create their own challenge themed around the number 100 to raise money for charity ahead of Captain Tom's birthday.

Marks challenge consisted of 3 100's - 100 days without alcohol, 100 days of exercise and finally 100 daily dips into an ice tub for 100 seconds.

He said he hopes to inspire his grandchildren in the future in memory of his ex-army past and the veterans the charity helps.

''I don't want to inspire little kids to jump into buckets of ice but naything that anybody does for the Legion, the country should get behind it.''

He served his country for 13 years in the British Army in the Royal Corp Transport and the money raised will go towards The Royal British Legion as it celebrated its centenary year.

His original target was £1500 but has since raised more than £6,500.

He thanked Morrison's for donated more than £2,000 worth of ice cubes for his challenege and said his efforts will continue next year in a new challenge.

''Im going to do 100 dips in two weeks going into local towns and cities.''

You can see his fundraising page here.