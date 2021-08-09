Covid vaccine hesitancy halves across Yorkshire and the Humber

Covid vaccine hesitancy across Yorkshire and the Humber has halved according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Fewer than one in 20 people (four per cent) in the region claimed they were unlikely to get a jab last month.

This compares to nearly one in 10 (eight per cent) who admitted they were hesitant when asked one month earlier, which placed the region amongst the highest for vaccine hesitancy.

The ONS asked 15,433 over-16s England, Scotland and Wales about their attitudes towards the vaccines between June 23 to July 18 – a day before 'Freedom Day' in England.

The ONS found rates of hesitancy dropped most in areas that initially had higher rates. It also found that rates of vaccine hesitancy among people who said they were in bad health in Yorkshire and the Humber were lower or similar to those reporting good health.

This reversed the trend seen in January to March.

Since it began surveying people last December, hesitancy in the UK has dropped from 16 per cent.