Harrogate Town matches suspended due to players testing positive for Covid
Harrogate Town's next three fixtures have been postponed after positive covid tests were indentified in the clubs squad.A number of players are unable to train or play due to testing positive or needing to self isolate. Harrogate's first round Carabao Cup game tomorrow night against Rochdale and the next two League games will be rescheduled.The club says it will continue to work with Covid protocols as set out by the EFL to ensure the safety of its players and staff.All supporters who had purchased a ticket for our Carabao Cup fixture will receive a full refund should the game not be rearranged, or their ticket will be valid for the new date of the fixture. Manager Simon Weaver said the main concern was the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.
The squad will have a Zoom call tomorrow with Fitness Coach Darren Simpson with home training programmes provided for those in self-isolation.