Man charged with murder following death in Halifax

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Halifax.

Officers were called on Saturday morning (7 August) to a report of an injured man in Myrtle Avenue. The man, also aged 20, was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation.

Jake Wilkinson of Furness Drive, Halifax is set to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court later today (9 August.)

A 35-year-old woman who was arrested has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.