Mountain rescuers stretcher dog to safety

Mountain rescuers had to stretcher a dog to safety after she became so unwell she was unable to walk.

Edale Mountain Rescue received a call from South Yorkshire Police on Thursday about a woman and her dog in the Fox Hagg area above Rivelin Reservoir in South Yorkshire.

Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue

Jess the Labrador was unable to walk, and because of the location and her weight, her owner was unable to carry her back to the road.

Credit: Edale Moutain Rescue

The rescue team wrapped Jess in a casualty bag and strapped her onto a stretcher before she was carried back to the road.

Jess’s owner, Jen, posted on Facebook: ‘Thank you so much Edale Mountain Rescue Team for helping Amyleigh Watts.

‘Jess is my little girl and she is getting old now. She just likes to keep us on our toes.’