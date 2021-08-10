Man in hospital after being chased and stabbed following car crash in Sheffield

A man is seriously injured in hospital after being chased and stabbed following a crash in Sheffield.

Police received reports of a collision between three cars on Castlebeck Avenue near the junction with Lidl and Prince of Wales Road at 6.25pm last night (9 August)

It is reported a man got out of one of the vehicles and was chased by the occupants of the other vehicles across the road, where he was stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. South Yorkshire Police spokesperson

The surrounding roads remain sealed off while forensic examinations take place. There is a high police presence in the area while officer carry out their enquiries.If anybody has any information about the incident or dashcam footage that could have captured what happened please contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 736 of 9 August. Dashcam footage can be sent to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.