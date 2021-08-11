Play video

There's a call for more A-star students to consider ditching a degree to take up an apprenticeship.

The Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins criticised what he says is "an inbuilt snobbishness" by some families to further education. And he warned that too many teenagers going to university is just causing huge levels of debt.

His comments come after students achieved record high grades in this year's A-Levels. David Hirst reports.