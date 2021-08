The body of a man in his 50s has been retrieved from a lake in Scarborough.

Police were called to Throxenby Mere at around 5pm yesterday (August 10th) after reports of a body in the water.

The man, said to be local, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for around four hours and people were asked to avoid the area.

North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.