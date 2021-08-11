Detectives investigating suspected acid attack in Tadcaster

Detectives are investigating a suspected acid attack on a man in Tadcaster.

Emergency services were called to Auster Bank View on Monday afternoon (9 August) and provided emergency treatment to the victim, who is in his 50s.

He suffered burns to his head and around his eyes which temporarily affected his vision. He is receiving treatment for the injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Although the attack is believed to have been isolated and targeted, police patrols have been stepped-up in the neighbourhood to provide reassurance while enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, and wearing a black hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and a blue surgical mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police.