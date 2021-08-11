A father from Boston has been jailed for life for murdering his baby son and inflicting life-changing injuries on the child's twin brother.

Haroldas Bugaila, 29, will serve a minimum of 23 years in prison for shaking to death 11-week-old Martinas.

Lincoln Crown Court was told the child died from a catastrophic brain injury akin to being in a high speed motor vehicle accident. Bugaila, who'd denied the charge, was also convicted of three charges of grevious bodily harm.

Chicken factory worker Bugaila shook his son to death on March 27th 2019. The youngster was discovered with a face as "white as paper" after being left with his father.

A trial at Lincoln Crown Court heard he had warned the children's mother on more than one occasion that he would "make the boys cry" before injuring the twins.

The prosecution told the court Bugaila, formerly of Granville Street, Boston, made the threats to his partner Aliona because she was speaking to him "in a way to which he objected".

The High Court judge presiding over the case told Bugaila he was "anything but a good father" to his sons, adding: "Whilst they were in your joint care, you deliberately and violently shook each of those babies on at least two occasions."

In the course of your evidence at trial, you told the jury that when you discovered that your partner was pregnant with twins, it made you extremely happy as you had always wanted to be a dad and, because you had never seen your own father you wanted to be a good father to your own children

Sadly, after the twins were born... you were anything but a good father to them, as it is clear from the jury's verdicts. Whilst they were in your joint care, you deliberately and violently shook each of those babies on at least two occasions, causing fatal injuries to one of them Mr Justice Jeremy Baker

On the day of the murder, Bugaila was left alone with Martinas for five minutes before starting to shout: "Come here, there's something wrong."

Aliona, 22, and her sister Violeta ran upstairs to find the youngster lying on his back "completely white" and not breathing, the court heard.

The boy died after suffering a "catastrophic brain injury" akin to those seen after a "high-speed motor vehicle accident".

The prosecution said Martinas was "turning blue" as his mother made resuscitation attempts.

The judge continued: "It is apparent from the expert clinical evidence that whilst you were upstairs with Martinas, you took the opportunity to shake him with such violence that he was caused the injuries which subsequently led to his death.

"Unfortunately, by the time the police arrived at your house at about 6pm, it is again clear from the expert clinical evidence that you had taken the opportunity of shaking your other child with such violence that he too required intensive lifesaving procedures to be carried out upon him.