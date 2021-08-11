Play video

Olympic diver Jack Laugher has given Calendar a frank and honest appraisal of life as a top athlete - admitting there were many times he 'wanted to quit'.

The 26 year old from Harrogate has opened up on the mental health struggles he went through for two years in the build up to the Tokyo Games.

It got so bad for Laugher that he came close to quitting the sport altogether. But after getting support from his family and a psychologist he dived his way to a Bronze medal in the three-metre springboard.

Arif Ahmed spoke to Jack and started by asking him what it meant to now have completed the set of Olympic medals.