Dramatic footage shows crane catching fire on A64 near Tadcaster

The A64 remains closed eastbound around Tadcaster after a crane caught fire closing both sides of the road.

Due to emergency repairs needed on the carriageway and the removal of the 100-tonne crane, which has now been extinguished, the eastbound carriageway is not expected to reopen until at least 6am on Friday morning as work is carried out.

The westbound carriageway has since reopened and the fire has been extinguished.

Pete Gregory from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue told ITV News the fire is thought to have started in the engine compartment, but the cause has not yet been determined.

He added that the driver was uninjured but in shock after 30,000 litres of water had to be used to extinguish the huge fire ball.

Diversions are in place taking eastbound traffic along the A659 through the market town of Tadcaster to re-join the A64 past the incident.

People on social media said they had been stuck since 7am as emergency services worked to put out the fire.

The fire also affected an event featuring fitness expert Joe Wicks at Castle Howard, near Malton.

He tweeted he had delayed the start of the session to allow people more time to get there.

Stephen Strong, Yorkshire and North East Operations Manager, Highways England, said: “We’re working as fast as we can to carry out the essential and emergency repairs required to the eastbound carriageway, as well as the safe removal of the crane, so we can ensure a safe flow of traffic.

“We’re urging drivers who have to travel this route to allow extra journey time and plan ahead.”