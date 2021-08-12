Teenager dies four days after Barnsley stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has died in hospital four days after being stabbed in Barnsley.

The teenager was attacked on Sunday in Fish Dam Lane, in Monk Bretton, near Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy suffered a knife wound to his chest.

A 17-year-old boy was charged on Monday with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, said "I know this news will be distressing for the local community, but I want to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, and there is no wider risk to the public."

The force has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.