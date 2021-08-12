University of Leeds offering students £10k and free accommodation to defer place

Students wanting to study law or business at the University of Leeds are being offered £10,000 cash and free accommodation to defer their courses.

The University said the incentive was being offered due to the unprecedented number of students who achieved the highest grades and would be offered on a "first come, first served basis."

The University has also declined to participate in clearing, and is only accepting offer holders who have met or exceeded the terms of their offer.

Professor Peter Jimack, Interim Deputy Vice-Chancellor said to help ensure the highest quality of education and experience at the schools of business and law, they are offering:

A £10,000 cash payment

Free university accommodation for the 2022/23 academic year

An online support package to help deferring students prepare for university study and to bring them into our community before they join us.

They have added that they will still secure the place of any student who does not wish to take up this offer.