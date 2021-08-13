A fox had to be rescued by the RSPCA in West Yorkshire after she was found trapped in some football netting and was in danger of strangling herself.

A school caretaker found the fox trapped in netting and flailing around on a playing field in Grosvenor Road, Huddersfield on Monday (August 9).

Animal rescuer, inspector Demi Hodby was sent to the scene and could see how the frightened fox had become more entangled in the netting - which was around her head and neck - as she tried to free herself.

Demi was able to cut the fox from the netting and have her checked over at a nearby vets.

The fox was found to be in good health despite her ordeal and Demi was then later able to return the animal to the wild.

Demi said: “The netting was wound really tight around the head and neck of the fox and she was in real danger of strangling herself.

“I managed to get her free by using a pair of scissors and took her to a vet for a health check I was delighted that she was fine and it was nice to release her back into the wild.

“She was so keen to get away that she tripped over some nearby undergrowth before happily running off.”

Demi added how this incident highlights the importance of removing netting from gardens and playing fields when it is not in use as it is dangerous for wildlife.

She said: “These kinds of incidents are a very stressful situation for an animal, particularly a wild animal, to find themselves in and one which could have been easily avoided.

“Netted fencing and netting used for gardening or in sport can be really dangerous for animals.

“We would urge those using netting for sports to remove and store all nets after their game and put any discarded or old netting safely in a bin. Any garden netting should be replaced with solid metal mesh or people should use wood panels for fencing instead of netting.”

The RSPCA receives hundreds of calls every year to rescue animals - often wildlife - who have become tangled in netting, sport or garden nets.