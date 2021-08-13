'It's OK not to be OK': Fathers urged to seek help for postnatal depression

Play video

Experts are warning the number of new parents dealing with post-natal depression could rise because of the pandemic and lockdowns.

Doctors say cases have risen from 15% to 40% in Mums, but it's also affecting Dads too.

New Dad Ian Houghton experienced depression after the birth of both of his children.

"Aggression and annoyance - snappy with my wife and mum. At work I'd be losing attention and I wouldn't be feeling my best self and I'd feel tired and lacking energy."

It's not an easy topic to discuss, but he hopes by raising awareness more fathers will seek support.

A number of studies predict around one in ten men experience symptoms of post natal depression.

The National Childbirth Trust say the peak time for the condition in new dads is three to six months after the birth.

Those aged under 25 are more likely to go through postnatal depression than their older counterparts.

Dads can experience confusion, helplessness, be withdrawn from family life or become frustrated and angry.

While there are no official studies, doctors believe the impact of Covid-19 and subsequent restrictions will only exacerbate the problem.

So while parenting can seem the most daunting of tasks - the message is - reach out for help - you're are not alone.