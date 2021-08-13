Teenagers in Lincolnshire who are approaching their 18th birthday are being invited to book their Covid-19 vaccination.

It's part of a wider drive in the county to encourage people to get their jab as the number of cases continues to rise.

The number of Covid-19 cases across Lincolnshire is currently 356 per 100,00 people.

Teenagers with three months to go until they turn 18 can now book their appointment online through the National Booking System (NBS) or by calling 119.

Text messages will be sent to more than 100,000 eligible teens inviting them to arrange their jab at one of the county’s vaccine sites.

Walk-in appointments are also available at the Lincolnshire Showground or the Princess Royal Arena at Boston.

If you are attending for a second dose there must be a minimum interval of eight weeks since the first.

In a statement, a spoksperson for the NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: ''With the UK continuing to open up, both domestically and more and more to travellers from other countries who have had both vaccinations, it is now important to ensure that everyone has received two vaccinations to get the maximum protection possible.

''We are continuing to develop our plans for the roll out of the programme to 16 and 17 year olds and would ask them to be patient – they do not need to contact their GP practice as the NHS will be in touch with them when it is time for them to attend.''