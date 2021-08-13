Tingley shooting: Three men charged with attempted murder

Three men have appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder after a shooting in West Yorkshire last week.

Police were called to a fight on Batley Road in Tingley near Leeds on Sunday evening (August 8th).

Later that day, a shooting on nearby Dunningley Lane left two men needing hospital treatment for gunshot wounds.

Shaun McDermott, 35, of Tingley, and Richard Bathie, 52, of East Ardsley, were both charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Joshua Bathie, 18, of East Ardsley, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to danger life and possession of a bladed article.

All three men were remanded in custody until 9 September.

Five other people were arrested in connection with the incidents but three have since been released under investigation and two have been bailed.