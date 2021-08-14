A 'monstrous' paedophile who carried out a series of sexual offences on a young boy has been jailed.

Robson Thompson, aged 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child at a previous hearing. He initially denied additional charges of sexual abuse but after an investigation by detectives at Nottinghamshire Police, evidence found he had committed further offences.

Eventually Thompson pleaded guilty to rape of and two counts of sexual assault against the boy.

He was sentenced to 12 years with an additional 5 years on license at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (13 August).

Thompson will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Kerry Stringfellow, at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thompson’s monstrous acts were disgraceful, predatory and vile.

“He knew what he was doing was sick and wrong but carried on regardless, committing a number of offences over a series of months.

“While he handed himself in, he attempted to claim that he was not guilty of further offences, we were committed to ensure that we could secure guilty pleas.

“Sexual assaults are among the most horrific acts anyone can commit and we take investigations into such offences very seriously.

“We work hard to give victims appropriate support and I would like to commend the victim and their family in this case for their bravery in what is a traumatic and awful time.

“It is so important that victims and survivors of sexual assaults report incidents to police so that we can investigate them thoroughly.

“Today’s sentence is the culmination of our efforts to bring justice and while it won’t erase what happened, I hope it brings some closure for those impacted on by Thompson’s actions.”