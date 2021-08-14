A man is seriously injured in hospital after being assaulted in Doncaster.

Officers were called to Somerset Road in the town on Friday 13 August at around 11.22am where they found a man is his 60s who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

A police spokesman said:" Officers attended the scene and discovered a man in his 60s with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

An investigation is underway and officers now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries."

If you recognise the man in the image call 101 quoting crime incident number 287 of 13 August.