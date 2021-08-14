Police have released the name of a teenager who died after being stabbed in Barnsley.

Loui Karl Philips, who was 15, was assaulted on Fish Dam Lane in the Monk Bretton area of the town on Sunday 8 August at 2pm.

Officers found Loui seriously injured at at the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition for several days. He died on Thursday morning.

Tests revealed he had died from a stab wound to the chest.

His family are being supported by our Family Liaison Officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

DCI Mark Oughton, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Investigations are continuing and officers are working hard to piece together the events that led to a teenage boy losing in life in such tragic circumstances.

“As our enquiries continue, I would like to renew my appeal for anyone who saw what happened on Sunday afternoon to please contact us.

“If you have any information that might help us, please contact 101 quoting incident number 508 of 8 August 2021. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

A 17-year-old boy from Barnsley appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded into custody.