Five teenagers injured in North Yorkshire crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after five teenagers were injured in a collision in the North York Moors.

North Yorkshire Police received a report of a collision at about 11.30pm on Friday 13 August 2021, on Bickley Gate, Langdale End, near Scarborough.

Detectives say that the crash involved a red Citroen C3 car, which left the road and collided with a tree.

Five teenagers were injured and two suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

A male teenager was arrested at the scene. He remains in custody.