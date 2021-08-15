Physio at Hallam FC hailed 'hero'
A physiotherapist at Hallam FC has been praised after helping a match official who suffered a medical emergency.
Shannon Brooks quickly used a defibrillator and administered CPR during the football match against Rainsworth Miners yesterday - the game was abandoned because of the incident.
Paramedics and an air ambulance arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, and the assistant referee was taken to hospital where he's currently recovering.
The Chairman of Hallam FC, Richard Pillinger, today described Shannon as an ''absolute credit to herself and the club''
A spokesperson from Rainworth FC added:
Physio Shannon has since launched a campaign to get more lifesaving equipment installed at non-league football grounds which don't have defibrillators on site.
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shannon-brooks?utm_term=XMb4ayrx6