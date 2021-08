A 20-year-old woman has denied murdering her former partner at a house in Boston at Lincoln Crown Court.

Charlie Stevenson was arrested on 14 July and charged with the murder of Christopher Higgs, 21, when he was found with a serious stab injury earlier that day.

Mr Higgs, originally from Spalding, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Stevenson will go on trial on January 4 next year and has been remanded in custody until then.