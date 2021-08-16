Hull, Mansfield and Lincoln have the highest rates of Covid-19 in England according to the latest figures.

There were 1,601 cases in Hull in the week leading up to August 11, which is the equivalent of 617 cases per 100,000 people - Hull also has a lower vaccination rate than the rest of the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Lincoln and Mansfield both had case rates of over 500 per 100,000 people; North East Lincolnshire is also in the top ten for cases numbers in England.

However, deaths and hospitalisations across the UK remain low from coronavirus and from today self-isolation rules will change.

Anyone told by NHS contact tracers or the app to self-isolate will not need to do so, as long as they have received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine more than 14 days prior to their contact with a positive case.

These people are advised to take a Covid-19 PCR test "as soon as possible to check if they have the virus and for variants of concern".

There will also be changes to school bubbles and isolation rules for healthcare workers.