A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a home in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to Naburn Fold at around 6.30pm on August 15 and West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a woman was found dead with serious injuries.

The victim has been identified as Eileen Barrott, aged 50, by West Yorkshire Police.

Detectives investigating the murder are trying to trace Ms Barrott's husband who travelled to Scotland yesterday - police have said that he was seen leaving Leeds train station at 1pm yesterday before arriving in Edinburgh at 4pm.

Mark Barrott pictured in 2015. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“He was last known to be at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm yesterday and we would like to hear from anyone who saw him then or since, or who can assist in establishing his current whereabouts.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999 if they do see him.”

Officers are also appealing to trace Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB - which is still believed to be in Leeds.