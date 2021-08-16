South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner says that there needs to be a new strategy for protecting women and girls from violence following the shooting in Plymouth.

Five people were killed in Plymouth on August 12 by Jake Davison, who appeared to have an interest in "Incel" culture, which is short for involuntary celibate - he turned the gun on himself after the shooting.

The misogynistic incel culture has amassed a following online among some men who feel angry and resentful as they believe women do not find them attractive.

Dr Alan Billings said in a statement: "We now know about the existence of networks on the internet that fuel the deep hatred that some men have for women, and the potential threat this creates both for women in their household and for strangers, both women and men, if they start to vent their fury in the community around them."

Dr Billings said that South Yorkshire Police are looking to deal with violence against women and girls through a special unit.

Dr Billings also said that more needed to be done to ensure that the system in place for gun licensing is "robust".

Devon and Cornwall Police are being investigated for granting Davision his firearms permit after it was removed following an allegation of assault.

Davison's victims included his own mother and a three-year-old girl.