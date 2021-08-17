Play video

Video report by ITV's Chris Kiddey

A family from Hull is praying for their relatives in Afghanistan.

Suleman, a trainee lawyer, found refuge in England more than a decade ago. Alongside his mother in Hull today he spoke of concern for his family back in Afghanistan.

''It is devastating. We have been praying every day for Afghanistan and for the people.''

Credit: Press Association

Yesterday thousand of desperate Afghans besieged the airport in Kabul trying to get on a flight out of the country and away from the Taliban.

From Suleman Shinwari a plea to the new rulers of his country to be merciful.

"There is no need to steal or murder. There is no need for looting. I believe if you have come to talk the government has dropped their weapons. You can talk normally.''

It is too early to say for certain how life may change for those now under Taliban rule but the greatest fear it seems are for the woman and children.

''We have seen videos of children being taken away from their families. The daughters have been taken away for forced marriage. My cousin has a daughter and he has been warned that his daughter will be taken away. You have no power to go against that.''

Suleman says the more foreign governments can do to get the vulnerable out of the country the better.

''We all request for them to support Afghanistan. If there is a chance to get them out by aircraft this is the best thing'.'

In the meantime Suleman can only wait, hope - and pray for a better future for his country.