Hospital trust pays tribute to murdered Leeds nurse

Leeds Teaching Hospital's Trust has paid tribute to nurse Eileen Barrott who died at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Naburn Fold in the Whinmoor area on Sunday 15th August where they found the 50 year old suffering serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Barrott joined the hospital trust in 1996 and worked as a staff nurse across many departments. A spokesman said she will be 'sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues.'

It is with great sadness that we have heard about the sudden and unexpected passing of Eileen Barrott. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues across the Trust. Eileen worked as a staff nurse across a number of departments since joining the Trust in 1996. This has been a shock to her colleagues and we’re doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.” Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson

Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for Mrs Barrott's husband, Mark, to contact them.

Mark Barrott Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Officers say Mr Barrot travelled to Scotland and was seen leaving Leeds train station at 1pm on Sunday 15th August before arriving in Edinburgh at 4pm. He was last sighted on CCTV in Huntly Street in Aberdeen city centre at 9.16pm on Sunday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland who have established the most recent sighting of Mr Barrott on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday night.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him since then or who has any information that could assist in tracing him."

Officers have released CCTV images of him at Leeds railway station on Sunday.

They also want to find Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB - which is still believed to be in Leeds.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to contact the police via 999 if they do see him.