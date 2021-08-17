Play video

Hundreds of people have turned out in Lincoln city centre for the funeral of two well-known travellers.

Ryalla Duffy and her son Absolom Duffy are being laid to rest at the cathedral today.

People lined the streets to pay their respects as the gold coffins were brought in for the service.

Lincolnshire Police warned drivers of long traffic delays in the city centre as roads were closed to make way for the funeral procession.

Ryalla, who was 61, was one of the founder members of the National Federation of Gypsy Liaison Groups and ran a travellers’ site in Saxilby for more than 20 years.