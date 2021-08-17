The parents of a young footballer who collapsed and died on the football pitch say defibrillators are 'essential' at grass roots level.

Gill and Barry Wilkinson, who are from Hull, run the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation, in memory of their 24-year-old son and Daniel. He passed away as a result of a previously undiagnosed heart condition in 2016.

Daniel Wilkinson was just 24

They have since donated 27 defibrillators to grass-root sports clubs and take comfort in the fact that at least one life - that of a 14-year-old boy has been saved as a result.

The Wilkinsons' comments follow the recent case of a physio at Hallam FC who played a key part in saving the life of an assistant referee who suffered a suspected heart attack on the pitchside.

This comes on the back of Christian Eriksen's scare during the Euros. Barry says that whilst it is good that such high profile cases do raise awareness of the 'vital' need for defibrillators at every sports ground, right down to grass roots, it shouldn't be the case.

You get angry - it shouldn't need to be on the back of an incident like Eriksen, defribullators should be there season in and season out. It is very emotional to do this sort of thing, but we know it is right because something good has happened Barry Wilkinson

