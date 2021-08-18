Austin Mitchell: The famous Brian Clough and Don Revie interview

Play video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

Austin Mitchell was one of the first people to speak to Brain Clough following his sacking from Leeds United, just seven weeks after he was appointed as manager of the then league champions.

The interview was broadcast as a special on Yorkshire Television in 1974 with Clough's predecessor, Don Revie, also being interviewed.

It is now regarded as one of the most famous sporting interviews of all time, with Clough and Revie locking horns in what was already a frosty relationship after Clough said that Revie's Leeds United should be relegated over their disciplinary record.

The interview was a fiery affair with the referee, Austin Mitchell, prodding and poking the fire and allowing the two men to rile each other.

The interview went on to inspire author David Peace to write the book 'The Dammed United' - a story about Clough's time at Leeds. It would later be made into a film starring Micheal Sheen and a stage play.

Peace said that he used quotes from the interview with Calendar to write the book.

Watch the interview in full: