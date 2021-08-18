Boy dies in Sheffield after falling from the window of a hotel

A boy has died after falling from a building in Sheffield this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk street at 2.30pm this afternoon, after receiving reports that a boy had fallen from a window.

The boy has not been formally identified yet, but police have said that his family are being supported.

South Yorkshire Police have said that enquiries are in place to establish what occurred.

Earlier in the day police announced that they were sealing off the NCP car park on Blonk Street and they have asked people to avoid the area.